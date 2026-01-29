CMA CGM establishes a joint venture with Stonepeak to which it will contribute ten container terminals

The French shipping group CMA CGM and the US
Stonepeak, an investment company in the real estate and
infrastructure, will form the joint venture United Ports LLC
which will be 75% and 25% owned respectively by the two
partner and to which ten port terminals will be transferred for
containers managed by the French company. The parties have disclosed
that Stonepeak will invest $2.4 billion for its
participation in the joint venture.
CMA CGM is active in the port terminal sector
through the wholly owned subsidiary CMA Terminals
and through Terminal Link, a 51% joint venture
by the French group and 49% by the Chinese China Merchants Port
Holdings Co. (CMPort). CMA CGM and Stonepeak specified that ad
be sold to United Ports will be ten primary terminals that
are part of the terminal network of the French group, namely
the one operated by the wholly owned subsidiary Fenix
Marine Services (FMS) in the U.S. Port of Los Angeles,
U.S. terminals in the port areas of New York and Bayonne
managed by the wholly owned subsidiary Port Liberty
Bayonne, the one operated by the subsidiary Santos Brasil in the port
Brazilian port of Santos, the terminals in the Spanish ports of Valencia (CSP
Iberian Valencia Terminal) and Bilbao (CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal)
operated through shareholdings in subsidiaries of the Chinese COSCO
Shipping Ports (Spain) Terminals, the terminal in the river port of
Seville managed by the subsidiary Terminal Maritima del
Guadalquivir with Spain's Boluda Corporación Marítima,
the container terminal in the Spanish port of Algeciras managed by the
company directly and indirectly wholly
subsidiary TTI Algeciras, the terminal in the Indian port of Nhava
Sheva managed by the Nhava Sheva Freeport joint venture
Terminal with the Indian J M Baxi Ports & Logistics, the terminal
in the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung operated by the company
wholly-owned subsidiary CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal and the one in the
Vietnamese port of Cai Mep operated by the subsidiary Gemalink
Internation Port with the Vietnamese Gemadept Corporation.
The two partners specified that the operational activities
of the new United Ports, which is expected to be
established in the second half of this year, will be under the
full control of the CMA CGM.
The transport and logistics portfolio of the
Stonepeak is currently mainly focused on
Textainer company, active in the rental and
container sales, and TRAC Intermodal, mainly active in
in the supply of chassis for the transport of containers.