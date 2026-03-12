Yang Ming will order six new 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the marked
Decline in the revenues of the container shipping company
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation which in the period are
results of 37.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.5 billion
US dollars), down -30.3% on the last quarter of the year
previous. After eight quarters with a positive sign, the result
deteriorated to negative and amounted to
-721.9 million Taiwan dollars compared to operating profit
of 13.2 billion in the period October-December of 2024. The profit
quarterly net income was €2.4 billion (-81.2%).
In the full year 2025, revenues amounted to
163.6 billion Taiwanese dollars, a decrease of -26.6%
on 2024. Operating profit was 14.8 billion (-78.1%)
and net profit of €17.4 billion (-73.0%).
Yang Ming specified that in 2025 its services
transpacific countries have been affected by factors including mainly
that of the value of freight rates, while the European and
Intra-Asian markets recorded relatively stable results.
Announcing these results today, Keelung company said
A resolution of the Board of Directors has been announced which provides for
the purchase of six new LNG dual-fuel containerships from approximately
13,000 TEU. Regarding the prospects for the ship market
container carriers, Yang Ming noted that if the capacity
global container ship fleet is intended for
to grow further, with approximately 1.59 million TEUs of capacity
expected to be delivered in 2026, and if for the year the growth
of the hold supply is expected to be +3.8% while
expects the increase in demand to remain at +2.5%,
however, it is estimated that the gap between supply and demand will narrow.
Furthermore - the company noted - with the standards of
increasingly stringent decarbonisation, it is expected
the introduction of measures such as reducing the speed of
navigation and the gradual withdrawal of the most
factors that could accelerate ship dismantling
and contribute to a contraction of the available supply,
helping to offset part of the new capacity.
Yang Ming then specified that she is still determined to
achieve their medium-long term objectives which include
the growth of the size of its fleet to 124 ships for one of
hold of 1.25 million TEUs, compared to the current 96 ships per
723 thousand TEUs, and the achievement of a market share of
between 3.0% and 3.5% by 2032. In particular, the
provides for new generation ships to replace units
obsolete or vessels whose charter is expiring in capacity
between 4,250 and 6,500 TEUs. The company highlighted,
In addition, that the next-generation 13,000 TEU class of ships is
Highly compatible with the current fleet of 10,000 units
TEU and is expected to form the backbone of the services
east-west of the Yang Ming, as - the company specified
- these are units that offer optimal economies of scale, and
flexibility of use along the main routes, including
the one between Asia and the eastern and western coasts of the North
America, South America and the Mediterranean.