Three crew members of a bulk carrier hit in the Strait of Hormuz are missing

Thai company Precious Shipping announced today that
this morning the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree
flagged
of its Precious Flowers subsidiary while passing through
in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by two shells that
They damaged the ship's engine room and caused a fire.
The incident was reported to the British United Kingdom
Maritime Trade Operations
(
of the 11th
March
2026) and other security coordination centres
maritime.
Precious Shipping has announced that three crew members
of the ship are missing and are believed to be trapped in the
engine room, while the remaining twenty maritime crew
they were evacuated and disembarked in Oman.