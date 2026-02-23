The new offices of the Port Authority of Eastern Sicily have been inaugurated in the port of Pozzallo
Contract worth about 750 thousand euros
Pozzallo
February 23, 2026
Today in the port of Pozzallo the new offices were inaugurated
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Orientale which until now had only a few
room in the cruise terminal. The structure, built in little more than
of one year with a contract worth about 750 thousand euros, has a
area of 200 square meters.
On the occasion of the ceremony, the president of the Port Authority,
Di Sarcina, highlighted that the port of Pozzallo is experiencing a
important and strategic growth phase "thanks to a series of
of projects and investments that our governance has brought
in recent years for a total figure of about 26
million euros".
