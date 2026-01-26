Truck drivers from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia block the borders

Today, hauliers from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Montenegro and North Macedonia have launched a protest action
of at least seven days at all border crossing points of the
to protest the lack of progress in the
discussion with the European Commission for a solution on the period
of limited stay for professional hauliers
within the Schengen area. The initiative was launched
also in light of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) for
electronic recording of the inputs and outputs of the
third-country nationals crossing the external borders of the
Schengen area for short-term stays, i.e. a period of
maximum 90 days out of 180 days, that the
last October 12 to be fully operational by next
April 10th.
The protest action is led by the association of
Serbian hauliers Medjunarodni Transport (MT) which has
expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the fact that, after almost
almost two years of continuous appeals to the European Commission to
a solution is found, in today's briefing the spokesman of the
European Commission, Markus Lammert, simply admitted that
Brussels is aware of the problem and that they are ongoing
Reflections also in view of the next visa strategy
expected within this week.
Announcing the blockade of transport, with the exception of the
imports of medicines, the transport of live animals but also
of ammunition and explosives, MT denounced that all countries
Schengen still retain the right to reclassify the activity
professional daily driving on European roads such as
"residence within the Schengen territory" and, of
consequently, any stay longer than 90 days in a period
of 180 days is considered unlawful conduct. "This
- underlined the association - involves further sanctions that
put both hauliers and transport companies in one
state of constant uncertainty about their survival".
"Professional drivers," MT also pointed out,
They are not illegal migrants, terrorists or irregular workers. The
their arrest, deportation and work restrictions
have a direct impact on the Serbian transport sector,
as well as on the Serbian economy, which depends on the
Serbian transport companies. Furthermore, these actions violate the principles
fundamental principles of the right to work and to a normal life. If we do not
will be changes in the treatment of professional drivers, and
of Serbian transport companies, a complete collapse is expected
supply chains by mid-April, given that
that our carriers will no longer have drivers available".
MT specified that the protest action could be
suspended once guarantees have been received regarding a date for a
meeting with European Commission officials who should
include representatives of both the State and the
hauliers.