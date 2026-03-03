KKCG Maritime publishes the partial takeover bid to increase its stake in Ferretti from 14.5% to 29.9%

KKCG Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of KKCG Maritime,
investment firm KKCG, has published an offer
voluntary partial purchase to buy up to one
maximum of approximately 52.1 million shares of the Italian producer of
Ferretti Spa's yacht, with the intention of increasing its
Participation from 14.5% to 29.9% of the company's share capital
of Forlì. The duration of the subscription period was
agreed with Borsa Italiana and the Executive (SFC) from 16 March to 13 March
April 2026. The price offered is 3.50 euros per share.
KKCG Maritime announced that, upon completion of the offer,
intends to exercise its voting rights, as increased to
following the voluntary partial takeover bid, for
support the election of the candidates proposed by it for renewal
of the Board of Directors at the next
Ferretti Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
In addition, KKCG Maritime has specified that the offer is not
aimed at the delisting of Ferretti shares and will not involve
the exceedance, by KKCG Maritime, of the 30% threshold that
would trigger a mandatory takeover bid to the
pursuant to Italian and Hong Kong legislation.
The offer has already been approved by Consob and
reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as well as
to have received the unconditional approval of the
competent antitrust authority in Austria.
"This offer - said the founder and president
of the Board of Directors of KKCG, Karel Komárek -
represents the next step in our long-term investment
period in Ferretti. It is an interesting proposal for
shareholders and underlines our commitment to growth and
future development of Ferretti. Increasing our
participation and through adequate representation in the council
of administration, we believe we can contribute to defining a
governance structure that allows the
management to act with greater agility and respond more
effectively to market opportunities".