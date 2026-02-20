On the appointment of Tardini as president of the Port Authority of Western Sicily, Salvini and Schifani have (for now) buried the hatchet

Announced yesterday by the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking via video link to the
direction of the Lega Sicilia, the signing of the agreement on the appointment of
Annalisa Tardino as president of the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea by the President
of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, was confirmed
by Tardino herself. With the signature, Schifani therefore renounced,
after threatening to appeal to the Regional Administrative Court
(
of 19
August
2025), to oppose the appointment of the former MEP
of the League to the presidency of the port authority that he already leads
for some months as extraordinary commissioner and to the
which, moreover, Schifani had given expressions of
appreciation, highlighting in December that Tardino "is giving
proof of great commitment and professionalism".
If on the surface there is esteem and appreciation, what a little more
below there was conflict and tension between the exponents
of the two government parties confirm this by the words of the same
Tardini: "These have not been easy months," he said, "but if it is
It is true that difficulties form character and force you
to learn quickly, for me it was like that. The
decision of Minister Matteo Salvini and the President of the Region
Sicily, Renato Schifani, to appoint me president of the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Sicilian Sea fills me
therefore of pride and, albeit with prudence and respect
institutional for the hearings in Parliament that will have to seal
this choice and completing the appointment process, provides me with
An exceptional boost to proceed on the path taken
in the interest of the ports that have been entrusted to me".