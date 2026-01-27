Evergreen invests up to nearly $1.5 billion in the construction of 23 container ships

Today, Evergreen Marine Corporation announced the issuance of
new orders for the construction of 23 container ships. One
A total contract worth between 469 million and 574 million
million US dollars has been subscribed with the shipyard
Chinese Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. and provides for the
construction of seven 5,900 TEU containerships. A second
Contract worth between 736 million and 896 million
dollars has been signed with the Chinese shipyard CSSC
Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co. and is related to the
construction of 16 container ships of 3,100 TEUs.