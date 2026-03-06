In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno grew by +2.0%
The -1.0% drop in the airport of the regional capital was more than filled by the growth of +6.3% in Salerno
Napoli
March 6, 2026
In 2025, the traffic of goods in the ports of Naples and Salerno is
remained stable having been equal to 31.86 million tons
compared to 31.88 million in the previous year, with only goods
landing, which with 19.11 million tons recorded a
increase of +1.2% on 2024 and with those on boarding that with 12.75
million tons decreased by -1.9%.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the two ports administered
by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
handled 7.95 million tons, an increase of
+2.0% year-on-year period, of which 4.83 million
of tons at landing (+4.4%) and 3.12 million tons
boarding (-1.4%).
In particular, in the period October-December 2025, the only
port of Naples handled a total of 4.51 million
tons of cargo (-1.0%), of which 2.91 million tons
on landing (+2.3%) and 1.60 million tons on board
(-6,5%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the total was
2.59 million tonnes (-2.3%), including 1.63 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (+0.5%%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 156,046 TEUs (-2.5%) and 959 thousand
tons of rolling stock (-6.7%). Liquid bulk cargo has settled
to 1.49 million tonnes (-6.5%), of which 1.15 million tonnes
tons of refined petroleum products (-6.3%), 291 thousand
tons of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products, and
natural gas (-9.2%) and 42 thousand tons of other liquid bulk
(+6,7%). Dry bulk cargo amounted to 424 thousand tons
(+39.9%), of which 189 thousand tons of metallurgical and
minerals (+98.5%), 95 thousand tons of cereals (+2.8%) and 139 thousand tons of cereals
tons of other dry bulk (+26.3%).
In the fourth quarter of last year, the port of Salerno
handled 3.44 million tons of goods (+6.3%), of which 1.92 million tons
million tonnes at landing (+7.6%) and 1.52 million tonnes
tons at embarkation (+4.6%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the
traffic is divided into 1.40 million tons of goods
in containers (+22.9%) totalled with a handling of
containers equal to 113,966 TEUs (+20.5%), 1.60 million tons
of rolling stock (-3.6%) and 272 thousand tons of other goods (+0.9%). The
Dry bulk cargo fell by -0.9% to 164 thousand tons.
In the passenger segment, the port of Naples closed on
fourth quarter of 2025 with cruise traffic of 375 thousand
passengers (+19.0%), of which 51 thousand as home ports (+5.0%) and 325 thousand
in transit (+21.5%), with ferry traffic of 138 thousand
passengers (-0.2%) and with local maritime services traffic of
1.13 million passengers (+2.1%). In Salerno, the traffic of
cruise passengers was 32 thousand passengers all in transit
(+16.8%), that of ferries of 23 thousand passengers (+13.0%) and the
traffic of local services of 133 thousand passengers (-2.1%).
In the whole of 2025, there were 1.83 million cruise passengers in Naples
(+5.2%), of which 263 thousand as home ports (+10.7%) and 1.57 million in
transit (+4.3%), while in Salerno there were 127 thousand all in
transit (+45.5%).
Last year the total goods in Naples were
18.89 million tonnes (-0.5%), including 6.70 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (-1.9%), 4.56 million
tonnes of rolling stock (-4.1%), 6.27 million tonnes of
liquid bulk (+2.5%) and 1.35 million tons of bulk
solid (+5.7%). In Salerno, the overall figure was
12.97 million tonnes (+0.5%), of which 4.98 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (+17.0%), 6.49 million
tons of rolling stock (-8.7%) and 953 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (0%).
