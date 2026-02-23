The Panamanian government seizes assets and equipment from the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal

The Panamanian government has decided to go hard and
deprive the Panama Ports Company (PPC) of the CK Hutchison group
Hong Kong Holdings from the management of national ports of
Cristóbal and Balboa. Panamanian President José Raúl
Mulino, today signed an executive decree ordering
'temporary occupation, for reasons of urgent interest
by the Panama Maritime Authority, of all
movable property, including, but not limited to,
cranes, vehicles of any kind, computers, programs, software and
other property of any kind, which is located within or
outside the facilities of the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal,
that are necessary, as determined and required by the Authority
Panama Maritime Ship, to maintain continuous operation
and the safety of the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal".
Today's decree, which immediately came into force
coincides with the publication in today's issue of the
"Official Gazette" of the Republic of Panama
ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice which declared
the unconstitutionality of the law he granted to Panama
Ports Company the management of the two ports
January 2026). President Mulino explained that the government
is preparing to start a transitional phase for the two ports and
for their management, which will be carried out after
Possible alternatives. The coordination of this phase
was conferred on Alberto Alemán
Zubieta, former administrator of the Canal Authority of
Panama.
We recall that in recent days the government had demonstrated
the intention to assign the transitional management of the two ports to the
APM Terminals of the Danish shipowner group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk, an announcement that had sparked protests from
CK Hutchison Holdings which had threatened the
Lodging an appeal
