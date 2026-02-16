Hapag-Lloyd is in the process of acquiring Israel's ZIM

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd has announced that it is currently
Negotiations at an advanced stage for the possible acquisition
of the entire share capital of the shipping company
containerized Israeli ZIM. Specifying that they have not been
binding agreements have yet been signed, the Hamburg-based company has
recalled that the eventual acquisition, in addition to having to obtain the
necessary approvals of the transaction by the Board of Directors
management and supervisory board of Hapag-Lloyd
as well as the competent bodies of the counterparties
contractual agreements, must necessarily also obtain the
consent of the State of Israel. In fact, according to the statute of the
ZIM, the Israeli State, through the Ministries of Finance and
Transport, holds a non-transferable Special State Share that
confers various powers on the State, including the consent of the
State for the transfer or disposal of shares equal to at least
35% of the capital of ZIM and the possible opposition to similar
transactions involving shares in the company's capital
above 24% and below 35%.
With regard to the Special State Share, Hapag-Lloyd
specified that, in this context, negotiations are at an advanced stage
with Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity
Funds for the assumption of obligations deriving from these rights
special features. The transaction would in fact involve the purchase of the
international activities of ZIM by Hapag-Lloyd,
while FIMI would acquire the activities in Israel and
The brand and the 16 ships owned by the company
and scheduled services with Israel, including those with the
United States, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. FIMI would pass
employees of the ZIM headquarters and those who are
maritime services for the
private equity.
According to several sources, the value of the acquisition would be equal to
to about $3.5-3.7 billion.
ZIM was founded in 1945 by the Jewish Agency as a
ZIM Palestine Navigation Company when it acquired its first
ship, the Kedmah. The company's entry into the
maritime transport of containers took place in 1972 with
the launch of the ZIM Container Service that connected Israel with
the Far East, North America and Europe.
With the 700 thousand TEUs of hold capacity of the fleet of the
ZIM, Hapag-Lloyd consolidates its position as fifth
Worldwide container shipping company with a capacity
total equal to 3.1 million TEUs.