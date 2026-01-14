Last year, the port terminals of China's CMPort handled record container traffic

In 2025, container traffic handled by terminals
that are part of China Merchants Port Holdings Co.
(CMPort) of China's China Merchants Group (CMG) has achieved
the record share of 151.5 million TEUs, an increase of +4.0%
on the previous year when the previous one was established
record. In 2025, records were also set in relation to the
only volume of containerized traffic handled by terminals in
China and Taiwan which amounted to 113.0 million TEUs
(+3.7%) and the volume handled by foreign terminals alone, which was
amounted to 38.6 million TEUs (+4.7%). Bulk trafficking,
amounted to 529.8 million tonnes, recorded a
decrease of -5.3% on 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the total traffic of
container was 37.7 million TEUs, a volume that is
the highest ever achieved at this time of year and
represents a growth of +5.5% over the last quarter of 2024.
In the period October-December of last year,
traffic records for the quarter both in ports in China and in
Taiwan and in foreign ports, with volumes that were equal to
respectively to 28.3 million TEUs (+5.2%) and 9.5 million TEUs
(+6,4%).