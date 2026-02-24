The trend in trade in goods in the G20 nations varied in the fourth quarter of 2025
Trade in services is growing
Parigi
February 24, 2026
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has
announced that in the fourth quarter of 2025 trade in goods
of G20 nations has seen mixed trends, with a
increase in exports by +0.9% compared to the quarter
and a -0.5% drop in imports. The variations
percentages compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 are
equal to +7.5% and +0.9% respectively.
In addition, the OECD has specified that preliminary estimates indicate that
whereas trade in services has grown modestly in 2014
fourth quarter of 2025, with exports and imports in
quarterly increase of +1.4% and +1.2% respectively. The
year-on-year changes were +9.3% respectively
and +10.1%.
In the whole of 2025, G20 trade in goods is
result, with exports marking a
growth of +5.3% and imports of +1.2%, and estimates indicate
whereas trade in services also continued to grow in 2025,
with an increase in both exports and imports of the
+8,2%.
The OECD highlighted that in the fourth quarter of 2025
The trend in trade in goods has been variable between the
economies of the G20. In particular, exports to North America
increased both in the United States (+3.1% on the quarter
previous year) and Canada (+2.5%), mainly driven by
shipments of non-monetary gold and other precious metals, while
Imports decreased slightly in both countries
(-0.8% and -0.6% respectively). Mexico recorded a strong
growth in exports (+6.1%) and imports (+5.4%),
mainly reflecting the trade in mechanical appliances and
electrical machinery. In the other regions of the Americas, the
Argentina's exports increased by +4.6%, driven by
mainly from higher sales of petroleum products and
agricultural products, while imports decreased by -1.2%.
Brazil's exports increased by +6.5%, supported by
from coffee and mineral sales, while imports
decreased by -5.6%, partly due to lower purchases of
ships and fertilizers. In the European Union, exports and
Imports decreased by -0.4% and -1.2% respectively.
Germany has seen slight changes in exports
(+0.6%) and imports (-0.3%), while exports of the
increased by +2.0%, particularly in the
mechanical, electrical and ICT equipment, and imports are
decreased by -2.3%, partly due to lower purchases of
pharmaceuticals and energy products. Exports to the United Kingdom
decreased by -1.3% and imports by -3.0%, reflecting the
lower imports of oil, means of transport and products
pharmaceuticals. In Italy, imports and exports of goods
fell by -1.1% and -1.2% respectively In East Asia, the
China's exports increased by +0.7%, while China's exports increased by +0.7%, while
Imports decreased by -1.7%. Japan recorded
stable exports (+0.3%) and a decline in imports (-2.5%).
Korea's exports increased by +1.2%, driven by
semiconductors, while imports decreased by -2.2%
mainly due to falling energy prices.
The
international trade in services has shown a modest
expansion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Among the G7 economies, the
exports of services increased slightly to the United States
(+1.4%), driven by intellectual property products, ICT
and other business services, while imports increased
+1.9% due to higher spending on travel and other services
to businesses. In Canada, exports decreased by -1.0% to
due to lower revenues from travel and other services to the
while imports were stable. Germany
recorded a -1.2% decline in exports of services and a
increase of +1.2% in imports, the latter largely due to
higher payments for trips abroad. Exports and
French imports decreased by -2.4% and
-1.9%. Italy also recorded declines in exports
and imports of services equal to -1.2% and -0.7% respectively. The
Japan's exports of services increased by +0.9%,
supported by higher revenues from other services to the
while imports decreased by -1.6% due to the
lower payments for transport, travel and other business services.
In contrast, Korea's exports fell by -0.8%
as lower travel revenues offset the
higher revenues from transport, while imports
increased by +3.2% thanks to the increase in payments for
transport and travel. China has experienced strong growth in
exports (+8.2%) and, to a lesser extent, imports
(-3.0%), with travel and ICT services supporting the performance
of exports. Brazil has seen a sharp increase in
exports (+9.5%) and a -1.0% drop in imports, while
India has experienced strong growth in both exports and
(+4.8%) and imports (+5.5%).
