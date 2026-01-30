Further decline in ONE's quarterly financial performance

In the last quarter of last year, the
downward trend in the company's financial results
Ocean Network Express (ONE) containerized shipping, with revenues
which amounted to $4.07 billion in the period, down
-15.9% over the corresponding period of 2024. The operating margin
gross was 536 million (-66.1%). Operating result and
net economic result fell into negative territory as they
recorded decreases of -108.0% and -107.6% and having settled
at -84 and -88 million dollars.
In the period October-December 2025, the fleet of the
Singaporean ONE transported goods in containers for a total of
equal to over 3.2 million TEUs, unchanged compared to the same
quarter of the previous year.
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, which ended the
31 December, the company totalled revenues of 12.6
billion, down -15.7% over the same period
of the previous year. EBITDA was
of 2.0 billion (-60.8%), operating profit of 236 million (-93.4%)
and net income of $283 million (-92.8%). In the period the
ONE's fleet has carried more than 9.7 million TEUs
(+0,6%).