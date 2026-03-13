The Israeli coast in the eastern Mediterranean has been designated a high-risk area for the safety of ships and crews

After designating the Persian Gulf as the
"High Risk Area", activating the protections for seafarers in
ships, including the right to refuse to sail
in the area, increased wages and compensation, as well as a decisive
Recommendation to employers to strengthen safety measures
(
of 3
March
2026), today the International Bargaining Forum (IBF),
the body within which the international trade union ITF and
the Joint Negotiating Group representing employers
negotiating seafarers' working conditions, agreed to
increase protections for seafarers by designating the area that extends
for 12 miles off the Israeli coast in the Mediterranean
including port and anchorage areas, such as "Extended
Risk Zone". This means that seafarers have the right to
additional protections, including a bonus equal to their basic salary in
in the event of an attack on the ship and a compensation doubled in the event of a
death or disability.