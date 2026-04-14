In the first three months of 2026, container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles decreased by -4.6%

In the first three months of 2026, container traffic in the
Port of Los Angeles was 2,388,843 TEUs, with a
a decrease of -4.6% on the same period last year. The
decrease was generated by the contraction of traffic
full containers at landing, amounting to 1,236,139 TEUs (-3.6%), and
of empty container handling, which amounted to 799,645 TEUs
(-8,7%). On the other hand, full container shipments increased by
+2.2% rising to 353,059 TEUs.
In March of this year alone, total traffic was
amounted to 752,519 TEUs, down -3.3% on March 2025
which - explained the authority of the Californian port of call -
reflects the comparison with the volume handled in March 2025
when shippers had anticipated shipments to avoid
the increase in duties planned by the government.