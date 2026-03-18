The income statement of China's COSCO Shipping Ports is weighed down by the increase in operating costs

In 2025, the year in which the group's port terminals
A record container traffic of 117.6 million TEUs handled
(
of 20
January
2026), also the revenues of China's COSCO Shipping Ports
recorded the highest value ever being
amounted to $1.67 billion, an increase of +11.0%
on 2024. More marked, as is almost the case
continuously since mid-2023, it has been the growth
of operating costs, which last year amounted to 1.25
billion (+15.4%). The company has announced that, in particular, the
operating costs of the port terminals amounted to 1.25
billion (+15.4%), with a sharp increase in those at the Greek port of
Piraeus, amounting to €284.5 million (+16.0%), mainly due to
the increase in personnel expenses and the increase in
concession fees determined by the increase in revenues. In addition,
as a result of the increase in traffic volume and the increase in
of personnel expenses, operating costs have also increased
of companies related to the Spanish subsidiary CSP Spain that
amounted to €303.5 million, an increase of +10.4%.
The growth in terminal operating costs is particularly high
Belgian CSP Zeebrugge which in 2025 amounted to 55.0 million
(+32,8%). In 2025, COSCO Shipping Ports' operating profit is
224.8 million (-15.8%) and net profit of 386.2 million
dollars (-1.2%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the company's revenues
terminal operator stood at 434.3 million dollars,
with an increase of +10.2% on the same period of the year
previous. Operating costs totalled €345.3 million
(+20,7%). Operating profit was €25.9 million (-66.4%)
and net profit of €62.5 million (-47.5%).