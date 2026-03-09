The Tunisian government decides to start the construction of the port of Enfidha

In recent days, the Tunisian Council of Ministers has decided
to accelerate several projects considered strategic
for the national economy that will be included in the development plan
2026-2030. Among these is the project for the construction of
of the port of Enfidha which had been frozen after the so-called
Jasmine revolution that in 2011 had led to the resignation
by President Ben Ali
The port project, which involves the construction of a port of call in
deep waters capable of accommodating large ships that
It will occupy an area of 1,000 hectares and an area of 2,000 hectares
hectares dedicated to logistics and industrial services, it is expected
It will create 52,000 jobs.
The Tunisian government has now decided to start the negotiations immediately.
procedures for the construction of the port with the completion of the
functional phases of the project.