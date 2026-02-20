In 2025, the containers transported by the RCL fleet increased by +8.8%
Revenues from this activity grew by +5.2%
Bangkok
February 20, 2026
Last year, the ships of the shipping company
Thai Containerized Regional Container Lines (RCL) have
transported cargoes for a total of 2.66 million TEUs, with a
increase of +8.8% on 2024. In 2025, the company's revenues are
amounted to 37.82 billion baht ($1.2 billion)
(+1.5%), of which 36.92 billion baht generated by the business
transport of goods (+5.2%). Operating profit was
of 8.94 billion (-8.5%) and profit after tax of 8.17 billion
baht (-10.9%).
At the end of 2025, the company ordered HD from South Korea
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. two new
14,000 TEU container ships to be taken over in 2028
and will be the largest capacity vessels in the RCL fleet
(
of 10
November 2025).
