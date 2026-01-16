F2i has been awarded the concession for the tourist port of Lavagna

The Italian infrastructure fund manager F2i has
awarded the concession of the tourist port of Lavagna for the
next 50 years following the call for tenders published last year
year by the Municipality of Lavagna. The marina is located in the
Gulf of Tigullio and currently has about 1,500 berths,
for boats from eight to 51 meters. F2i has announced that in the coming
four years the F2i Levante dealership, controlled by the fund
ANIA F2i will invest 75 million euros to modernise and
develop the port and to improve its integration with
the city of Lavagna. In addition, the new reality will take
the name of Marina di Lavagna but all the employees
currently employed will be confirmed and, as required by the
call for tenders, F2i Levante will take over the activities and
staff from the outgoing dealership, without a solution of
continuity.