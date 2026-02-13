Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem leaves DP World after involvement in the Epstein case

With a concise press release, today the port group DP World
of Dubai has announced that the president and CEO
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has resigned with effect from
immediate. The company's board of directors also
announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as president and Yuvraj Narayan
to CEO.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was involved in the scandal
by Jeffrey Epstein, the American entrepreneur convicted of abuse
and trafficking of minors who committed suicide in 2019
in his cell and with whom the former president and CEO of DP World
correspondence for several years.