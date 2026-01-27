In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic at the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge fell by -4.9%

As in the previous three quarters, in the last
quarter of 2025 freight traffic in the port of
Antwerp-Zeebrugge recorded a decrease of
63.9 million tonnes, down -4.9% on the period
October-December 2024. The reduction in volumes was
mainly generated by declines in liquid bulk traffic and
which amounted to 16.9 million euros respectively
tonnes (-10.8%) and 3.0 million tonnes (-21.3%).
the decrease in containerized traffic was contained, which was
amounted to 36.0 million tonnes (-1.9%), with a
container handling which was equal to 3.3
million TEUs (-2.9%). Other miscellaneous goods increased, with the
rolling stock totalling 5.3 million tonnes (+2.1%) and
conventional goods 2.7 million tons (+5.6%). The
handling of new cars was 881 thousand vehicles
(-1,9%).
In the whole of 2025, traffic was 266.5 globally
million tonnes, down -4.1% on the year
produced exclusively by the decline in bulk cargo, with
liquid waste amounted to 72.8 million tonnes
(-12.9%) and solid waste at 13.1 million tonnes (-12.1%). The
containerized goods amounted to 149.4 million tons
(+0.4%) with a container handling of 13.6 million
TEU (+0.7%). Rolling stock amounted to 20.9 million tonnes
(+3.0%) and conventional goods to 10.2 million tonnes
(+1,6%). New car traffic remained stable as it was
amounted to over 3.3 million vehicles.