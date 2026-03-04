A large load of ammunition and detonators seized in the port of Ancona

The Guardia di Finanza has announced that in the context of the
of the "Clean Shot" operation, conducted jointly
to the Customs and Monopolies Agency, in the port of Ancona
a load of 314 thousand ammunition and about 10.6
million detonators, material attributable to two companies
and intended, at least according to the documentation submitted, to
Cyprus, considered a strategic crossroads between the Middle East and the Middle East,
Europe. The illicit shipment of highly dangerous material,
formally declared as the handling of "miscellaneous goods",
was about to be embarked on a ferry destined for the
Exclusive carriage of passengers in violation of applicable regulations
on the safety of navigation and the handling of
weapons and explosives. The legislation on the subject provides, in fact, that
loads of this type, in terms of quantity, nature and degree of
dangerous, cannot be transported on ships
passengers, but must follow dedicated land routes, in the
compliance with strict procedures and with specific authorizations
prefectures.
The Guardia di Finanza highlighted, in particular, the
danger of the presence of detonators which, for them
same nature, they are very sensitive devices
since these are components that can be accidentally triggered in
impacts, friction, violent falls or exposure to sources of
heat. A possible explosion on board could have caused
catastrophic consequences, seriously jeopardizing the
safety of the ship, crew and passengers.
Following the investigations, the personnel of the Guardia di
Finance and the Customs and Monopolies Agency proceeded
the seizure of the entire load of explosive material and
of the articulated vehicle used for transport, as well as the
complaint of the transporter for illegal possession and transport of
ammunition and explosive material, as well as for the use of
false.