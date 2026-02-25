Almost 12 million tons of CO2 avoided in 2025 for boats coated with Jotun products

An independent technical assessment conducted by the company
DNV estimated 11.8 million tons
CO2 emissions avoided in 2025 for coated vessels
with Jotun products, up from 11.1 million
tons of the previous year. The avoided emissions verified were
based on the average loss of speed of boats
included in the assessment, compared to an industry benchmark of
to which ISO 19030 refers. The evaluation uses the
DNV MASTERv2 emission prediction model combined with
AIS data and data provided by Jotun on average speed loss
in a five-year dry dock cycle.
"In addition to the estimate of the emissions avoided - specified Morten Sten
Johansen, Global Category Director Hull Performance at Jotun -
We estimate that this level of performance corresponds to a
Fuel cost savings of approximately two billion dollars.
To give an idea, 11.8 million tons of CO2 are
comparable to annual greenhouse gas emissions of about 2.5
million petrol cars, according to calculations by the US EPA.
These results underscore the magnitude of the potential value
associated with hull performance".