Project for the strengthening of maritime-port cybersecurity

At the end of 2025, the European Commission officially
signed a grant agreement with a consortium comprising
France Cyber Maritime, FEPORT and the Italian Maritime Cluster /
Federation of the Sea following their successful candidacy
to the call for proposals for the SAFEDIGIMAR project. The project,
which was awarded as part of the Digital Europe programme
as part of the de-ployment action
DIGITAL-ECCC-2024-DEPLOY-CYBER-07-CYBERSEC-02, will promote
implementation of measures related to NIS 2 and will develop
Tailored solutions to strengthen your cybersecurity posture
ecosystem. The project will monitor risks and threats that
affect the sector, disseminate good practices and assist
Victims of cyberattacks from the community
maritime.
France Cyber Maritime (FCM), created in 2020, aims to provide
Tailored cybersecurity solutions that protect operators
maritime and port threats and to develop a
Maritime Cybersecurity Expertise Network. FEPORT,
representative of private port companies and terminals, and the
Federation of the Italian Maritime Sea will contribute to the
dissemination of best practices.