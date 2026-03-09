In 2025, ZIM's revenues fell by -18.1%

The Israeli container shipping company ZIM, which
last month it signed a merger agreement with the German
Hapag-Lloyd
(
of 16
February
2026), ended 2025 with a significant decline
of economic results resulting from the significant decline in the amount of
maritime freight rates to which was added a slight decrease in
volumes of goods transported by the fleet. Last year, revenues
of the company amounted to $6.90 billion, in
down by -18.1% on 2024, of which 5.68 billion generated by
containerized maritime shipments (-19.8%). In particular, the
container transports on transpacific routes have generated
revenues of €2.92 billion (-25.5%) against a total of
containers transported on these routes amounting to 1.58 million TEUs
(-1.6%), with an average freight rate that in this market is
was $1,852/TEU (-24.2%). Revenues from services
maritime revenues with Latin America amounted to 784.0 million
(-7.3%) and in this market the volumes transported totalled
526 thousand TEUs (+2.3%) with an average freight rate that is
result of 1,490 dollars/teu (-9.5%). Revenues from services
amounted to €747.1 million (-6.1%) and volumes
transported on these routes amounted to 778 thousand TEUs (+4.3%),
with an average freight rate of 960 dollars/teu (-6.1%). I
transatlantic services generated revenues of €665.0 million
dollars (-3.3%) and transported 494 thousand TEUs (-11.0%), with a
average freight value of 1,343 dollars/teu (+8.3%). Revenues
from Asia-Europe services amounted to 563.9 million
dollars (-34.8%) and the volumes transported on these routes were
equal to 287 thousand TEUs (-13.6%), with an average freight value of 1,965
dollars/TEU (-24.6%). Overall, in 2025 the fleet of
ZIM container ship transported 3.66 million TEUs (-2.3%)
and the global average freight rate was 1,551
dollars/TEU (-17.8%).
The company's 2025 income statement shows a margin
gross operating income of €2.30 billion (-37.3%), an operating profit of
1.02 billion (-59.8%) and a net income of 482 million dollars
(-77,6%).
Commenting on the annual results and the planned merger with the
Hapag-Lloyd, ZIM Chairman and CEO, Eli
Glickman, pointed out that since the initial public offering
which took place in January 2021, the Israeli company distributed
shareholders an exceptional amount of $5.8 billion in
dividends and highlighted that upon completion of the merger with the
German company the total amount distributed to shareholders
will reach about ten billion dollars.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, ZIM's revenues
stood at $1.48 billion, a decrease of -31.5%
on the same period of the previous year. The operating margin
gross quarterly income was 458 million (-52.6%), the profit
operating income of €143.1 million (-78.2%) and net profit of €38.3 million
of dollars (-93.2%). In the period, the fleet transported 898 thousand
TEU (-8.6%) and the average freight rate was 1,333
dollars/TEU (-29.3%).