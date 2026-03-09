In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.6 million tons of goods (+3.3%)

In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.62 million
tons of goods, with an increase of +3.3% on the year
determined by the increase in loads on landing, equal to
5.64 million tonnes, which more than offset the
-4.0% decrease in those on boarding, which fell to 6.98 million
tons. The Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Orientale also announced that the annual increase is
was driven by the decisive recovery from liquid bulk at the landing
which recorded a total of 1.52 million tonnes of
energy products (+92.6%), of which 1.33 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (+97.5%) and 191 thousand of petroleum products
refined (+64.0%). The increase offset the reduction of more than
300 thousand tons of the traffic of various goods, with the traffic
of containers which, amounting to 1,217,461 TEUs, marked a decrease
-1.7% due to the -12.4% reduction in volumes
containerized containers (293,990 TEUs) handled in the fourth quarter alone
of 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year.
The Port Authority also highlighted the consistency of the share of
freight traffic handled in 2025 by rail, which is
state of 3,143,987 tons of freight and 7,352 trains handled,
a result that - underlined the Authority - confirms the positioning
of the port of La Spezia at the top of the ranking of Italian ports
even in a phase that sees a significant decline in the component
intermodal rail at national level.
Last year the port of Marina di Carrara handled 4.83
million tons, traffic slightly down compared to 2024 which
recorded an increase in dry bulk cargo to 657 thousand
tons (-17.2%) and a decrease in miscellaneous goods with 4.17
million tons (-2.9%) of which 1.38 million cargoes
containerized (+3.5%) for 106,054 TEUs handled (+2.7%), 2.13
million of rolling stock (+7.9%) and 652 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (-33.6%).
In 2025, cruise traffic in the two Ligurian ports
set a new record of passengers in transit, touching the
760 thousand cruise passengers in total (+13.6%), of which 736 thousand disembarked
in La Spezia (+16.8%).
Meanwhile, next Friday starting at 9.00 am at
the Sala Pozzoli of Confindustria La Spezia will be held the event
training course dedicated to "Customs Assessment and Litigation"
organized by the Association of Customs of La Spezia (ASPEDO) and
by the Territorial Council of Customs Agents of the
Liguria. During the meeting, the volume
"Customs Assessment and Litigation", in the presence of
authors: Serena Pellegri ("The new geography of the
customs controls"); Giorgia Orsi ("The appeals in
customs matters to the Court of Justice of the European Union");
Gabriele Damascelli ("OLAF's activity and the use of
of statistical values in customs assessment for the EU Court).
In addition, Elvio La Tassa (head of the Planning and Planning Area) will speak.
final balance - ADM Liguria Office 2 - "ADM assessment and
simplifications... the point of balance") and Andrea
Dolcino (Head of Legal and Litigation Area - ADM Office
Liguria 2 - "New forms of taxpayer protection in the
tax process").