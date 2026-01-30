Bucchioni appointed pro tempore president of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia

Sandro Bucchioni, director of Bucchioni Srl and Matra Srl, is
was appointed president pro tempore of the Association of
Freight forwarders of the Port of La Spezia following the resignation of
Alessandro Laghezza, who spoke after his election to the
presidency of Confindustria La Spezia.
Bucchioni expressed his desire to work in the sign
continuity, continuing the path with determination
outlined by its predecessor and further strengthening the
collaboration between operators and institutions, with the aim of
promote initiatives aimed at improving competitiveness
of the port and associated companies, enhancing the results already
achieved. "The work done by Alessandro Laghezza -
said Bucchioni - has allowed the association and the port
of La Spezia to achieve goals of absolute importance.
We intend to continue along this path, consolidating the
excellent results achieved and strengthening the role of the airport
La Spezia as an international point of reference, focusing on
innovation, training and increasingly efficient services for
to respond to the needs of a constantly evolving market".