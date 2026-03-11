Japan's MOL has acquired 25% of V.Ships France

The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL),
through the subsidiary MOL Euro Energie SAS, acquired 25% of the
share capital of V.Ships France SAS (VSF), a
ship management of Nantes which is headed by V.Ships of the British
V.Group. Since 2021, the French company has been involved in the
seafarers' recruitment and management
liquefied petroleum gas vessel operation, for natural gas
liquefied and other types of vessels. Currently VSF
manages two bunkering vessels for MOL, Gas
Vitality
and Gas Agility
, which are operated in Rotterdam and
Marseille, and on behalf of the Japanese group will manage two
new LNG ships with a capacity of 174 thousand cubic meters that
will be delivered in 2027 to London-based INEOS with which MOL has
signed an agreement for their rental.
The remaining 75% of VSF's capital remains with V.Ships.