The delivery of the new Norwegian Luna cruise ship in Marghera

Today in Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard
The handover ceremony to the Norwegian Cruise Line company took place
of the new Norwegian Luna
, the second cruise ship of the
extended "Prima Plus" class that the group
Italian shipbuilding has built for the American shipowner.
Like sister ship Norwegian Aqua
, delivered to NCL
in 2025, with 156,000 gross tons, a length of
about 321 meters and a capacity of about 3,550 beds,
Norwegian Luna
is 10% larger than
to the two ships of the "Prima" class, Norwegian Prima
and Norwegian Viva
, also built by Fincantieri.
Norwegian Luna's delivery comes just weeks away
distance from the announcement of an agreement signed between Fincantieri and the
parent company of NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, for the
construction of three next-generation cruise ships, including
a unit that will be built for the Norwegian brand
Cruise Line, which joins the four of the maxi-order
Announced February 2025
(
of 5
February 2025 and 16
February 2026).