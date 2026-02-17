Appeal by Filt Cgil against the authorization to Cartour to carry out lashing and unlashing operations

The secretariats of Filt Cgil Campania and Filt Cgil Salerno have
announced the filing of an appeal "to adjuvant" the
Council of State, alongside the System Authority
Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, against the ruling of the Regional Administrative Court
Salerno which has authorized the company Cartour Srl to carry out in
lashing and unlashing operations within the
commercial port of Salerno. "This operation - they have
denounced the secretary general of Filt Cgil Campania, Angelo Lustro,
and the secretary general of Filt Cgil Salerno, Gerardo Arpino -
fatally strikes the Culp of Salerno, a subject authorized to
provide temporary labor. It must be reiterated that the workers
represent the fundamental pillar for the organization of
ports of Italy and, in particular, for the port of Salerno. These
workers - Lustro and Arpino pointed out - are the only ones
specialized and qualified to intervene, ensuring the
flexibility and security are necessary, especially in peaks of
work. We cannot accept that those who work in the
respect for professionalism: defending the Culp means
defending quality work against poor work".
Specifying that the trade union action focuses on the issue
of safety, recalling the tragedy of 2023 when a young man
officer lost his life during the shore operations of a ship
Cartour, the representatives of Filt Cgil underlined that "the
sentence of the TAR opens a very dangerous breach: Cartour - they have
explained - claims to operate as a port company even though it does not
having the real structure, serving exclusively its own ships
with crews on board flanked by a few part-time workers. A
obvious ploy to circumvent the constraints of the law that risks
destabilize the entire system for the protection of maritime work and
port sector".
Finally, the union denounced the violation of the "Dockers
Clause", the international clause that reserves the
of securing cargo to dockers, created precisely to protect
the safety of seafarers. "The model endorsed by the
TAR - observed Lustro and Arpino - tramples on agreements
signed internationally, replacing staff
with workers who should rest after the
navigation. It is paradoxical that norms of civilization,
written to save lives, are erased locally to
pure logic of profit. We will not allow us to go back
thirty years on security".