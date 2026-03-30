Last year the sales of container of the CIMC are diminished of -31.9%

In 2025 the revenues of the group China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) are piled to 156,6 billion yuan (22.7 billion dollars), with a decrease of the -11.8% on the exercise anniversary precedence to which it has given a significant contribution the bending of the -30.9% of the revenues generated from the activity of production and sale of intermodal containers that have descended to 43,0 billion yuan. Operating profit amounted to 2.8 billion yuan (-56.6%) and net profit to 1.3 billion (-68.1%), with a contribution of almost 1.9 billion from the container segment (-54.0%).
Last year CIMC has sold container for a total pairs to beyond 2,4 million teu (-31.9%), of which 2,2 million teu of container for dry cargos (-35.2%) and 208 thousand teu of container reefer (+50.2%).
In the only second semester of the 2025 the sales of container have totaled 1,2 million teu, with a reduction of the -43.3% on the same period of the previous year, of which 1,1 million teu of dry box (-46.4%) and 116 thousand teu of containers refrigerator (+23.7%). In the semester the revenues deriving from the segment of the container have been pairs to 21,3 billion yuan (-42.9%) and the segment has generated a profit clearly of 438 million yuan (-84.4%).