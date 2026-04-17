Over 65 kilos of cocaine were seized in the port of La Spezia.

In the port of La Spezia the soldiers of the Provincial Command
Guardia di Finanza and staff of the Customs Agency and
of the Monopolies have identified and seized a load of
pure cocaine, weighing over 65 kilos, divided into blocks
and hidden inside a container that officially
he was transporting wooden furniture and home furnishings
valuable. At the time of the check, the financiers and ADM staff
became suspicious, both for the origin of the load and for the
fact that the final destination address, outside the territory
La Spezia, had no relevance to the type of goods
declared on import. After a prior analysis by means of
scanner that had given a negative result, we proceeded
in any case, to an accurate physical reconnaissance of the container even with
the help of a canine unit under the
Guardia di Finanza which made it possible to identify, at the bottom of a
wooden chest of drawers, an anomalous iron structure compared to the
furniture bill. The dismantling of the artifact revealed the
presence of two sealed iron and lead-coated containers
which contained 56 cakes of cocaine, immersed in a powder
spicy. These are two measures usually adopted by
traffickers to evade controls: lead shielding is
aimed at concealing the load from scanners, while the use of
is intended to neutralize dogs' sniffing
anti-drug policy.