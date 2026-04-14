CMA CGM will buy the Lebanese group Fattal

The French shipping group CMA CGM has signed an agreement with
the shareholders of the Lebanese Fattal Group to acquire the entire
capital of the Beirut-based company, which is active in the
distribution and marketing of international brands in the Middle East
East and North Africa. According to forecasts, the transaction
will be completed by the third quarter of
this year.
"This acquisition - commented the president and
CEO of the French group, Rodolphe Saadé -
represents a key milestone in our ambition to
become a global leader in logistics and logistics solutions.
end-to-end supply chain. By integrating the robust platform
distribution of Fattal, we expand our capabilities to
downstream, bringing us closer to end markets and consumers. Together,
We will use our respective strengths to drive the
growth, consolidate our presence in the rapidly growing MENA markets
and deliver greater value to our customers and partners.
This transaction also reflects our continued confidence in the
Lebanon and our commitment to sustain its development for a long time
term'.
The Fattal Group was founded in 1897 by Khalil Fares
Fattal and since then the company has always been owned
of the family.