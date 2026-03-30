In 2025 the volumes of goods transported from DB Cargo are diminished of -8.1%

In 2025 all operating units of the German railway group Deutsche Bahn have recorded an operating profit except for the division of goods and logistics DB Cargo, whose annual operating result has been of sign negative even if in improvement regarding 2024 in front, however, of an increase of the bending of the revenues. The latter amounted to 4.97 billion euros, with a decrease of -8.0% on 2024. The adjusted gross operating margin was 321 million (+386,4%) and the adjusted operating income was -7 million compared to -357 million euros in the previous year.
As in the previous three years, in 2025 the volumes of goods transported from DB Cargo are diminished attesting itself to 165,2 million tons (-8.1%).
In relation to the cargo sector, the German group announced that to achieve the objective of profitability by the end of 2026 it is necessary to further reduce costs. Recalling that a restructuring plan of DB Cargo has recently been presented, that regarding the occupation previews the cut of six thousand places of work(of 20 February 2026), the group has specified that such relationship evidences that DB Cargo is able to operate in a profitable long term with the measures already implemented, despite the increase of the costs and the change of the market conditions.