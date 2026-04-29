Quarterly revenues grew for the Chinese terminal companies COSCO Shipping Ports and CMPort
Increases determined by the greater volume of containers handled by port terminals
Hong Kong
April 29, 2026
In the first three months of 2026, a period in which the traffic of the
container handled by the group's port terminals is
increased by +9.0%
(
of 17
April 2026), COSCO Shipping Ports' revenues marked a
increase of +10.3% over the same period last year, being
amounted to USD 420.9 million. The
increase in operating costs to €313.9 million (+13.6%).
Operating profit and net profit decreased
respectively by -6.8% and -1.2%, falling to 62.7 million and 100.9 million
million dollars.
The other leading Chinese terminal operator China
Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort), whose terminals have completed
the first quarter of 2026 with containerized traffic in
growth of +4.4%
(
of 21
April 2026), closed the period with revenues of 4.41
billion Hong Kong dollars (US$645 million), in
increase of +4.6% on the first quarter of 2025. Operating costs
quarterly results of CMPort amounted to $3.15 billion
Hong Kong (-1.3%). Operating profit was 2.62
billion (+5.7%) and net profit of 2.21 billion (+3.4%).
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