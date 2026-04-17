Iran announces the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

After the announcement of the ten-day truce between Israel and the
Lebanon, this evening the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed
Abbas Araghchi, stated that "navigation in the
Strait of Hormuz is declared totally reopened during the
remaining period of the ceasefire on the concerted route, as well as
as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation
of the Islamic Republic of Iran".
Meanwhile, some Iranian sources have specified that Iran
would have set certain conditions to allow the transit of
ships through Hormuz, a crossing that would be limited to the
commercial vessels, unless ships and cargoes are connected to
hostile nations, while it would be forbidden to military ships. In addition,
as specified by Minister Araghchi, the ships will have to travel
the sea route designated by Iran and in coordination with the
Iranian forces responsible for the route.
The reactions of the US president were enthusiastic, according to
which Iran would have "agreed never to close again
the Strait of Hormuz, which - said Donald Trump - will not be
most used as a weapon against the world".