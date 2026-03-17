The Greek group Attica Holdings continues its fleet renewal plan

The Greek shipping group Attica Holdings has announced
the progress of its fleet renewal plan that
plans to sell six ships older than the age
average of 29.3 years and the purchase of three new ships of the age
average of 7.3 years. The program includes fleet renewal
employed in the Saronic Gulf by the subsidiary Hellenic Seaways with the
sale of Flying Cat 3
, Flying Cat 4
catamarans,
Flying Cat 5
, Flying Cat 6
and Highspeed 4
for
25 million euros and the purchase of two Aero catamarans
Highspeed with a total investment of around 15 million euros,
including the costs of modernization and activation of the two ships.
The latter, built in 2017 and 2018, will enter service
during the upcoming summer season under the names Aero Highspeed
4
and Aero Highspeed 5
.
In addition, Attica has signed a bareboat charter agreement
long-term GNV Bridge ferry of the Genoese GNV
for a period of five years, with an obligation to purchase at the end of the
of rental. The ship will be taken delivery by
next May and will be renamed Superfast V for
be placed by Attica in the fleet of its subsidiary
Superfast Ferries used in the Adriatic. GNV Bridge, which
was built in 2021 by the Visentini Shipyard,
a capacity of over 2,500 linear meters of rolling stock and 950 linear meters
passengers. The ship will operate as a replacement for the ferry
Lefka Ori built in 1987.
Finally, Attica has signed a bareboat charter agreement
for the ro-pax Kydon, built in 1990, which is
owned by the subsidiary Anek. The duration of the rental is
of four years with the purchase of the vessel at the end of the period of
rental.
The Greek group's fleet renewal program is
will complete with the two new "E-Flexer" class ro-pax
delivery is expected in 2027
(
of 28
June 2024).