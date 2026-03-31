Sequestered almost 400 kg of pure cocaine in the port of Gioia Tauro

The provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Reggio Calabria, in the within of three distinct operations carried out within a week in the port of Gioia Tauro, has seized altogether almost 400 kilograms of pure cocaine subdivided in 309 bakers. A part of the amazing, hidden in a container from North America and containing a game of timber destined in the Middle East, has been subjected to seizure, together with the Agency of Customs and Monopoli, following the results acquired through the aid of the scanner and the support of the cinofile units. Another cargo was seized, instead, on the coast adjacent to the joyful port, where it had just been deposited, in an attempt to "exfiltration" by sea, by a subject, under arrest, who had served a small boat.
The last game of cocaine, finally, was seized thanks to the aid provided by the divers of the Aeronavali Operations Departments of Vibo Valentia and Palermo of the Guardia di Finanza that, during an inspection of the keel of a ship coming always from the American continent, they found the amazingly hidden in a vain obtained in the sea catches of the boat.
The entire cargo subjected to seizure, destined to the Italian and European market, would have allowed, once subjected to the cutting procedures and intended for the shoot, a substantial income estimated around 60 million euros that has been removed from several criminal organizations.