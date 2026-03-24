The Management Committee of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona-Vado has taken note of the framework agreement with PSA
The update of the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization has been approved
Genova
March 24, 2026
At today's meeting, the Authority's Management Committee
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has taken note
of the information relating to the procedural agreement signed on
last month by the entity with the companies of the PSA Italia group
operating in the port of Genoa
(
of 25
February 2025). The port authority reiterated that this agreement
'shall not entail immediate binding obligations or
approval of the project or the granting of new concessions, but
defines a framework for public-private collaboration for the
proper conduct of administrative procedures and is included in the
in a private investment program, amounting to about one billion
dollars, aimed at improving the efficiency and modernization of the
container terminal of Genoa Prà, with interventions on
infrastructure, sustainability, innovation and development of
skills. Only at the end of the investigation - specified the Port Authority -
a new concession structure may be defined. For
this PSA Genova Prà will submit a specific application
accompanied by a business plan and economic-financial plan
while Prà Distripark Europa demonstrated
willingness to partially remodel the areas in
concession. Among the enabling conditions, the following are mentioned:
upgrading of the Voltri railway junction, the completion of the
TEN-T corridor and the strengthening of intermodality.
Finally, the agreement contemplates a possible future rationalisation
container tasks and an orderly management path
of the litigation between the parties".
Referring to the framework agreement with PSA, the president of the Port Authority,
Matteo Paroli, specified that "it is not a point of
but a passage of method, which allows us to bring back a
industrial investment of significant scale within a perimeter of
clear rules, administrative transparency and consistency with the
public planning. We are talking - Paroli underlined - of a
intervention that structurally strengthens Genoa Prà as a
reference hub in the Mediterranean and as a gateway to the
European markets, in an international context marked by profound
changes in supply chains. The role of the Authority is
exactly this: to create the conditions for
investments are made, ensuring a balance between development,
public interest, and accompanying the evolution of the
port system with a long-term vision".
Among the other items on the agenda, on the labor front
the Management Committee expressed itself positively
on the inclusion of 17 new special members in the Compagnia Unica
Port Workers "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona-Vado
Ligurian, within the limits of the authorized workforce of 156 units. I
new entries, with an average age not exceeding 29 years,
will be hired with a fixed-term contract and can be
stabilized within five years. "The measure -
specified the institution - responds to the growth in the demand for labour
in the stopovers, with significant increases in start-ups in the
container sector (+80.5% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the
2024), and is part of the generational and
professional qualification'. In addition, the Committee
approved the recognition of contributions for the re-use of the
unsuitable personnel, for a total value of about 1.6 million
of euros, in favour of companies authorised pursuant to art. 17
of Law 84/1994. The measure affected over 150 workers
of the CULMV in the port of Genoa and nine members of the CULP in Savona-Vado
Liguria, guaranteeing its business continuity through
assignment to compatible tasks.
The Management Committee also approved the update of the
Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization (PIAO)
2026-2028, adopted by Presidential Decree No. 31 of 30 January
2026, a document that defines strategic guidelines in a unified way,
organisational structure and lines of development of the institution, in line with the
the most recent national guidelines. The Plan confirms the
integrated planning process launched in previous years and
identifies the priorities for the creation of public value, in
government policies and the 2030 Agenda, declining them
in executive performance objectives. In particular,
38 targets linked to priority areas such as acceleration
of public investments, enhancement of state-owned areas,
digitalisation, infrastructure development and improvement of
administrative processes. Among the qualifying actions, the PIAO provides
strengthening corruption prevention measures and
transparency, also through a specific address related to the
implementation of the PTPCT 2027-2029 and the start of the path for the
certification of the management system according to the UNI ISO standard
37001. The section "Corruption risks and Transparency" is
has been updated in line with the new National Plan
Anti-corruption 2025, articulating the entity's strategies into five
dedicated lines of intervention. The document provides for monitoring
periodical with update by November 2026 and any
adjustments in accordance with new regulatory provisions.
As part of the PIAO, the
staffing needs, with the inclusion of a marine engineer
and a transport engineer, without changes in the equipment
staff or budget balances. The president is
Finally, a mandate was given to define the objectives
by 31 May.
Finally, with regard to port property, the Committee expressed its views on the
in favour of the granting of the authorisation, pursuant to
of art. 16 of Law 84/1994, in favour of Holcim Italia Spa for
the performance, on its own account, of port operations at
the Ex Idroscalo Bridge in the port of Genoa.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher