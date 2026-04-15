Fincantieri Marine Group has been awarded a first contract under the US Navy's LSM program.

Following the announcement by the US Navy on 18 February
on the publication of a request for a proposal for the
Medium Landing Ship (LSM) program - which provides for up to 35 ships -
where it is specified that Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) will carry out
the construction of four units, today Fincantieri has
announced that its U.S. subsidiary has
awarded a $30 million contract for the acquisition
of materials and for engineering activities related to
these first four ships. The contract formally marks the beginning
of the first phase of the programme and represents the first concrete step
towards its execution, allowing immediate supply
of materials with long delivery times and the production of
engineering activities and critical operations required for
the industrial and production preparation of the first four ships.
This process will make it possible to start the construction of the
units already in the fourth quarter of 2026.