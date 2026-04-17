Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia

Saipem awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia
worth about $400 million under the
long-term agreement currently in place with Aramco. The
first contract concerns engineering, procurement,
Construction and installation (EPCI) of a tie in and two wellheads
platform for water injection, about 5 kilometers of pipelines
with a diameter of 24 inches, about 15 kilometers of 15 kV cables in the
Safaniyah field, one of the largest deposits
offshore oil in the world. The second contract includes the
EPCI activities of four wellhead platforms for injection
and related submarine infrastructure,
at the Safaniyah oil field.
For offshore activities, Saipem will use the
its own construction ships currently operating in the region. The
project-related manufacturing activities will be
built at the Saudi shipyard of the Saipem company
Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co.