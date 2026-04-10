A consortium is being created in La Spezia to share data with the aim of making the supply chain more efficient

A consortium was born in La Spezia that aims to
Sharing data to make the chain more efficient
logistics. The initiative, called Synlog Alliance, was
conceived by the founding members MSC, Contship group, Laghezza, MedLog,
Medway, La Spezia Port Service, Sernav Log and Contrepair, and the
Consortium leader has been appointed as president
Salvatore Avena. The consortium model aims to optimize flows
by enhancing the data generated by operators to
develop advanced analytics and predictive tools. Ownership
of the figure will remain with the consortium members, but the goal is
that their sharing enables common high-value services
and strengthen the competitiveness of the entire ecosystem.
"Today, in a world governed by data and
by the unpredictability of the geopolitical situation -
noted Avena explaining the aims of the project - the efficiency of the
logistics depends on the dialogue between all the components of the supply chain,
because technology alone is not enough. Addressing challenges
of global markets requires logistics, port and
of transport collaborate through data sharing".
The consortium aims to define common rules for the
information management, enabling full interoperability
between the various players in the supply chain through neutral governance.
"The idea behind the Synlog Alliance - added Avena - is
to create a platform capable of improving visibility
and coordination along the entire value chain, fostering the
planning and integration between terminals, freight forwarders,
carriers - land, sea and intermodal - and ports, reducing
inefficiencies related to fragmentation. Today the supply chain is
already populated by highly digitized operators and equipped with
advanced systems. The real challenge is to connect them
through a shared data management infrastructure: a
achievable goal thanks to the collaborative path already
initiated by the founding members".