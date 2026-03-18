Ceremony for the laying of the keel and coins of a new ferry under construction for Actv

Today in the Piombino shipyard Industrie Marittime (PIM)
the ceremony of laying the keel and coins of the
ferry under construction (SG120) intended for transport service
scheduled public held within the Venice Lagoon by
Actv, a company subject to the coordination and control of the Company
Venetian Mobility Movement. The launch of the unit is
scheduled for next November, while delivery to Actv post
The exhibition is scheduled for July 2027.
The vessel is a one-way ferry with
diesel-electric propulsion and its construction was
assigned to the ATI composed of San Giorgio del Porto and Piombino
Maritime Industries on the basis of a European tender, under
a broader fleet renewal program
of the Venetian public mobility company.
Over the last six months, the PIM plant has
similar ceremonies were held for three ships, two military and one
oceanographic.