Observatory on female presence in the blue economy sector

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, WISTA Italy and the Federation of the Sea, with the support of Crédit Agricole Italia and of companies of the marine sector sponsor of the initiative (Grendi, Lockton P.L. Ferrari, RINA and Vado Gateway), launch an Observatory on the female presence entitled "Women for the Blue Economy", with the aim to deepen the role and contribution of women in the Italian maritime sector and, more generally characterize the structure, of favoring In order to photograph the real female presence in the blue economy, the project of Federation of the Sea and Wista Italy aims to constitute a permanent observatory on the female presence in the field and promote quantitative and qualitative research on the impact of gender diversity in the marine world; highlight and promote the stories of successful sea women to inspire new generations to undertake the work of the sea; work on training women in the industry to help them grow towards apical positions with leadership and financial training programs.
The collection of data and analyses necessary to carry out the survey were entrusted to the consultancy and economic research company Prometeia, with a consolidated experience in the study of the productive sectors and industrial sectors. After an initial preliminary analysis to outline a structured picture of the main compartments of the blue economy, highlighting its dimensions, economic and employment characteristics and some criticalities in female participation, direct comparison with those who work daily in the sector, will enrich the analysis with context information, experiences and points of view that hardly find room in official statistics.