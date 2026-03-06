CK Hutchison Holdings Group announced today that it has
intensified legal actions against the Republic of Panama in
response to the takeover of the port activities of its
Panama Ports Company (PPC) subsidiary by the government
Panamanian which is considered illegitimate by the Hong Kong group.
PPC has initiated arbitration proceedings at the International
Chamber of Commerce asking for compensation of over 1.5 billion
of dollars for having been forced to cease operations
ports of Balboa and Cristóbal that the government of
Panama awarded APM Terminals and the
Terminal Investment Limited (TiL)
CK Hutchison specified that it has submitted an integration
to its previous notification of a dispute against the State of
Panama under an applicable investment treaty that
provides for international arbitration. The Chinese group specified
whereas integration underlines that the Central American state has
continued to ignore communications and interrupt
consultations between the parties and that, on the contrary, the Panamanian State,
without transparency, occupied the ports and seized the
PPC property and personnel. In addition, the Chinese group
specified that it had taken note of various statements considered
inaccurate statements by the State of Panama relating to CK Hutchison and PPC which
would have further aggravated the situation.