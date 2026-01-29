In 2025, the Port of Singapore recorded record bunker supplies

If in 2025, with 44.7 million TEUs handled
January
2026), the Port of Singapore has recorded a new
container traffic records. However, in this segment
a new historical peak has not been reached if
the weight of containerized traffic is taken into account
last year, which amounted to 367.5 million
of tons, with a decrease of -0.5% on 2024 when it was
marked the all-time high of tons in containers.
In 2024, the Asian port of call has moved
a total of 614.3 million tons of goods (-1.4%),
including, in addition to containerized cargo, 31.2 million
tonnes of conventional goods (+15.1%), 183.8 million tonnes of
tons of hydrocarbons (-5.9%) as well as record traffic
31.8 million tonnes of other bulk cargo (+2.6%).
In addition, another record was set by the port of
Singapore with regard to the quantity of marine fuels
disbursed at the airport during 2025, which reached 56.8
million tonnes (+3.4%), a volume consisting mainly of
28.8 million tonnes of low-carbon LSFO fuel
sulphur (-2.5%), 21.7 million tonnes of marine fuel oil (+7.8%)
and 4.2 million tonnes of low-cost LSMGO marine diesel
sulphur content (+13.2%).
Meanwhile, the Singaporean terminal operator group PSA Corporation,
which handles almost all containerized traffic
in Singapore, and the Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
(EBITDA) will form a joint venture with the aim of creating a
Ro-Ro terminal in the Port of Singapore which is expected to commence
activity already within the first half of
this year.