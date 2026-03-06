In 2025 the profit for the shareholders of the CMA CGM group is dropped of -58.1%

As with the other major world containerized shipping companies, the 2025 of the French CMA CGM has been characterized by a slowdown of the demand for marine transport and the concomitant effects of the reduction of the value of the freights and the increase of the capacity of the global fleet to which the increasing geopolitical crisis has been added. In the year the French group has recorded revenues pairs to 54,4 billion dollars, in decrease of the -2,0% on 2024, of which 34,3 billion (- 6.1%) generated from the core business of the transport by ship of the container, 18,3 billion (-0.4%) from the other logistic activities and 4,3 billion (+48.4%) from the remaining activities of the group, mainly those of air transport of the goods and the media. The gross operating margin is piled to 10,6 billion (-21.4%), with contributions of 7,9 billion (-29.8%) from the segment of the shipping, of beyond 1.7 billion (-2.2%) from that of the logistics and 958 million from the other activities (+115.3%). The profit for shareholders was almost 2.4 billion dollars (-58.1%).
In the only fourth trimester of last year CMA CGM has recorded revenues pairs to 13,9 billion dollars, with a bending of the -5.2% on the same period of 2024. EBITDA was more than 2.2 billion (-37.9%) and the net result was zero compared to a net profit of more than 1.5 billion in the period October-December of the previous year.
In the single segment of the shipping the quarterly revenues have totaled 8,4 billion (-11.9%) and EBITDA beyond 1.5 billion (-48.4%). In the last trimester of the 2025 the fleet of the company has transported containerized cargos pairs to more than 6,2 million teu (+5.3%), volume that rises to more than 24,4 million teu in the entire year (+2.8%). In the field of the other logistic activities the quarterly revenues have been pairs almost 4,9 billion (- 1.1%) and EBITDA to 440 million (- 11.0%), while the remaining activities of the group have recorded revenues pairs almost 1.3 billion (+38.9%) and an EBITDA of 278 million (+73.8%).