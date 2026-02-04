Construction of the first of six container ships for Italia Marittima has started in China

Today in the shipyard of the Chinese Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong
Shipbuilding Co. began construction of the first of a
Series of six capacity methanol dual-fuel container ships
of 2,400 TEUs destined for Italia Marittima, a company
wholly owned by the Taiwanese shipping group
Evergreen. The ship, which is expected to be delivered in 2027,
it will be 182.6 meters long, 32.2 meters wide, will have a
draft of 9.0 meters and a speed of 19 knots. The
container carrier will be used on the regional routes of the
Mediterranean.