Trasportiunita assigns responsibility for increases in motorway tolls to the Constitutional Court and ART

If Ruote Libere attributes responsibility to the government
the increase in motorway tolls that weighs on the
hauliers
(
of 30
December
2025), the trade union association Trasportiunita la
attributes to the recent pronouncements of the Constitutional Court and
of the Transport Regulation Authority, with the first that
declared the provisions of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport who have postponed the
deadlines for the adjustment of motorway tolls for the years
2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, pending the update of the plans
economic and financial aspects of motorway concessionaires, and with the
which has resolved to update the tariffs.
For the secretary general of Trasportiunito, Maurizio Longo, it is
"It is easy to deliberate and pronounce, comfortably seated in a
luxurious office or from the seat of the Constitutional Court. But
hauliers, who have been suffering the consequences for years now
of the construction sites on the motorway (the result of a twenty-year delay in the
- said Longo - these comforts in the queue
On the highways you can't even dream of them. Even just
thinking in a situation of permanent and chronic discomfort as
the current one, to authorize and then apply generalized increases
of tolls of an average of 1.5% sounds like a real
slap and break the guard limit. Any business
road haulage - he added - is a daily witness of
a situation that is now unsustainable, especially in some quadrants of the
motorway network. And it is grotesque to talk about increases in
tolls to "proceed with the updating of the Plans
of the rich concessionaire companies",
trampling on the efficiency and productivity of the
transport of goods'.
"The government - underlined the secretary general of
Trasportiunita - had promised a temporary freeze on price increases, but
Now he has to bow to those who don't even know what the market and the damage is
that an obtuse policy of management of concessions and
network maintenance is causing, authorizing a measure that
it would serve to offset the inflation forecast for 2026. But the
damage to the trucking that moves 80% of the goods for the system
production of the country and the entire logistics chain - concluded
Longo - who pays them?".
From the opposition, the Democratic Party denounced the
Minister Salvini's attempt to shift responsibility
of the increase in tolls on the Constitutional Court: "now -
commented yesterday the vice-president of the Transport Committee
and the leader of the PD group in the Environment Commission, Andrea Casu and Marco
Simiani - even the MIT press releases certify the total
failure of Matteo Salvini as Minister of Transport. This time
in the clumsy and ignoble attempt to mask his inability
and to offload the responsibility on the Constitutional Court
of the price increases on motorways, which will weigh on the
pockets of all citizens who will travel,
inflicts another blow on the trucking, already struggling
with the sting contained in the maneuver of the Meloni-Salvini government,
between an increase in excise duties on diesel and a new national tax of two
euros on parcels. But it is the fault of the judges - they pointed out
Casu and Simiani - if Salvini doesn't know how to be a minister? If all that
that he tries to do does it badly and systematically gets the result
contrary to what he had declared he wanted to achieve? Also
this time to pay the hefty bill of having the Meloni government
Europe's worst transport minister will be citizens and
workers".